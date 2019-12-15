Carol Huang

The biggest winner of Alibaba’s IPO is the HKEX

Almost a year after rumours of a deal first emerged, and in what is being portrayed as a glorious homecoming, Alibaba has finally made its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
November 26, 2019