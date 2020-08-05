Carol Huang

Chinese Mobile Gaming Is More Distribution Than Content

With more players staying home and social distancing, Chinese mobile game developers are hoping to establish sticky customers attached to franchised story lines – but bargaining power is incrementally moving towards distributors.
April 15, 2020

Luckin Coffee fraud has big implications for Chinese issuers

A stricter review process and waning investor interests are the new realities Chinese companies confront when listing in New York. Improvements in the methods of conducting due diligence and enhanced safeguards for investors are sorely required.
April 08, 2020