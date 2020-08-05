Carol Huang

With more players staying home and social distancing, Chinese mobile game developers are hoping to establish sticky customers attached to franchised story lines – but bargaining power is incrementally moving towards distributors.
A stricter review process and waning investor interests are the new realities Chinese companies confront when listing in New York. Improvements in the methods of conducting due diligence and enhanced safeguards for investors are sorely required.
As last year drew to a close, FinanceAsia investigated which Chinese private equity and venture capital investors ran the most successful RMB funds during the ten years from 2009 to 2019. We reveal the results today and interview the managers who achieved such stellar performances.
Accelerated adoption for online education is pushing demand for virtual tutoring services amid school closures. While IPOs are practically out of the question, investors look for alternative methods to tap the opportunity.
In a move that has been likened to that of Ant Financial, the Southeast Asian fintech group is busy raising the target amount and separating its business from its parent company, FinanceAsia has learnt.