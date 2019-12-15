Carol Huang
Carol Huang is a reporter at FinanceAsia, where she covers capital market, financial institutions and related technology changes in Greater China. Carol holds a Master of Journalism from the University of Hong Kong. She can be contacted at carol.huang@haymarket.asia
Virtual banks have come on in leaps and bounds this year, but traditional banks believe that investment in technology and a personal touch will see off the newcomers.
December 15, 2019
The trade war with the US has put Japanese investors off China. Southeast Asia remains top of their list in the hunt for better returns.
December 12, 2019
Zijin Mining's $1 billion acquisition of Canada's Continental Gold may be the beginning of a new acquisition wave for Chinese SOEs.
December 09, 2019
The $70 million Series D funding for CarDekho, is just the most recent example of Chinese funds using their expertise at home to make similar investment calls overseas.
December 05, 2019
Where is momentum coming from in the fintech sector? Ping An's chief innovation officer talks about how he balances external investment with the internal R&D process.
December 02, 2019
The amount of money raised by private capital has increased for the first time since April. Venture capital firm Bluerun will use this new optimism to target healthcare and consumer projects.
November 29, 2019
Almost a year after rumours of a deal first emerged, and in what is being portrayed as a glorious homecoming, Alibaba has finally made its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
November 26, 2019
Biotech investment is the new gold rush in China. But firms still struggle to find steady investment from private equity players and industry heavyweights.
November 25, 2019
Tencent invested the third time into a medical service platform - a hot sector for investors right now.
November 20, 2019
As fintech continues to boom, OneConnect has filed for its US IPO. But given how much it depends on Ping An for business it will be hard to shake off the image that it is still Ping An's baby.
November 14, 2019
