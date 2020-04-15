Chinese Mobile Gaming Is More Distribution Than Content

With the COVID-19 virus burdening countless industries, the mobile gaming operators are witnessing a spike is user activity as more find themselves quarantined at home. Tencent, a Chinese technology conglomerate known for its gaming and entertainment content, reported Rmb 2 billion in sales on January 24, the eve of the Chinese Spring Festival and the day following Beijing’s decision to place lockdown and travel restrictions across the Hubei province.

“It is a big market,” Hendrick Sin, co-founder and vice-chairman of CMGE Technology, a mobile gaming company that invests into smaller game developers and supports outsource game developing teams, told FinanceAsia.

