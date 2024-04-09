Debt Research

At an ANZ-sponsored roundtable in mid-June 2023 – jointly held in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, Auckland and Wellington – investors and borrowers from across the region shared their experiences, preferences, strategies and visions in relation to how to spur green, social and sustainability (GSS) issuance for the rest of 2023, and beyond.
Investors and borrowers are getting a lot savvier across a wider range of sustainable finance instruments. This is paving the way for more innovative issuance to achieve goals in newer areas like biodiversity, energy transition and gender equality, finds the 6th annual ANZ/FinanceAsia poll.
Investors and borrowers across Asia Pacific are bracing for a record year in sustainable debt. And the roadmap suggests even more growth to come, as increasingly savvy market players eye climate targets and back new standards and regulations, finds the 5th annual ANZ/FinanceAsia poll.