This is the Hong Kong Privacy Policy of Haymarket Media Ltd. (Haymarket)

Our contact details are as follows: 10/F, Zung Fu Industrial Building, No.1067 King’s Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Tel: +852 3118 1500 and Fax: + 852 2968 0755.

We have a Data Protection Officer who is responsible for matters relating to data protection and privacy, who can be reached at HKdataprotectionofficer@haymarket.asia

Haymarket is committed to protecting your privacy. We have developed this Privacy Policy to explain our practices in processing your information when you visit our websites or use the services provided by us. We adhere to the Privacy by Design principles and take personal privacy into consideration from the start throughout the process of designing, developing, and delivering our products and services.

We have taken care to abide by the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong, to collect, store and use Personal Data fairly and lawfully and with due respect to the individual whose Personal Data is being processed.

By signing up to this website you agree to abide by this Privacy Policy and our Terms and Conditions . If you change your contact details you must let us know, and if you move to another country, the Data Protection rules may be different from those governing our Hong Kong websites. If you provide any Personal Details on another of our websites, you will be covered by the Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions found on those sites. Please check regularly that you understand the guarantees we provide for you if you register with any of our sites that are not governed under Hong Kong Data Protection law.

Our brands

AsianInvestor

Campaign Asia

CEI

Corporate Treasurer

FinanceAsia

What information do we collect from you?

The definition of Personal Data in the Hong Kong Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance is as follows:

“Personal Data” means any data:

(a) Relating directly or indirectly to a living individual;

(b) From which it is practicable for the identity of the individual to be directly or indirectly ascertained; and

(c) In a form which access to or processing of the data is practicable.

It may be a single piece of information or a group of information taken together. We may collect personal data from you including your name, job title, company, address, telephone and mobile numbers, e-mail address, country of residence, gender, login ID as well as any information about you that is associated with, or linked to, any other data that helps us to provide you with a more personal and relevant experience.

If you provide Haymarket with your Personal Data, it will help us to deliver to you the news, products or services, which you have requested. You can choose not to provide us with certain information, but this may stop you from gaining access to a service or limit the features that you can use on our websites. We will collect your contact information and we will note your interests so as to provide you with a better service and enrich your experience when you visit our websites.

How does Haymarket collect your information?

We collect Personal Data from you when you register with one of our Hong Kong sites or when you choose to use the various services we provide. We also collect other types of data which may be considered personal that you provide to us voluntarily when, for instance, you make a purchase or respond to surveys and questionnaires, competitions, forums, social networking activities or other offers.

How will Haymarket use your information?

We will use your information for the following purposes:

to provide you with the products and services you have requested and to communicate with you about those products and services; to deliver the daily operation of the content, services and products provided to you; to design services or products for customers’ use; with your consent we will let you know about any products or services which Haymarket believes may be of interest to you; you will always be able to unsubscribe or opt-out of receiving these messages. with your consent we will work with our business partners who will send you marketing messages that we have selected (because we think you’ll find them interesting) including, but not limited to, Business Solutions, Education & training, Events, Finance & investment, Media & Marketing, Subscriptions, Surveys & Research, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Sport, and Travel & Leisure. You will always be able to unsubscribe or opt-out at any time. These business arrangements help us to save you money and allow us to provide some of our services for free. to invite you to share your opinions and comments; to conduct a survey and/or market research. we may also be required to disclose your Personal Data to authorities who can request this information by law that is binding on Haymarket, for instance, for the prevention and detection of crime, the capture or prosecution of offenders and the assessment or collection of tax or duty purposes relating to the above.

Do we share your information with other companies?

We may share your Personal Data with our third party suppliers who need to process your data in order to fulfil your request, such as to charge your credit card (if authorised by you), fill your order, and deliver electronic newsletters and promotional messages. But they are required, under a contract with severe penalties, not to use your Personal Data other than to provide the services we request of them. Before we select our processing suppliers, whether within Hong Kong or elsewhere, they must satisfy us that they match our stringent processes to ensure the security of your data, whilst it is in their care. We regularly monitor them to ensure consistency of service and security.

In addition, if you choose to receive certain content we make available or participate in any of our conferences or events, we may share your Personal Data with the co-organizers and partners, content providers and related vendors in connection with such content and programs. We may also share your Personal Data with our parent company and affiliates for internal business purposes. You understand that the level of data protection in countries outside of Hong Kong may not be equal to the level of data protection under the Hong Kong Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and that Haymarket will take appropriate measures to ensure an adequate level of protection is provided when transferring data internationally. You expressly consent to the disclosure of your Personal Data with our third-party service providers for the purposes of providing these services to you.

How do we keep your Personal Data safe?

Wherever your Personal Data is processed, Haymarket will take the utmost care in keeping your data secure. We use a variety of industry-standard security technologies and procedures to help protect your Personal Data from unauthorised access or disclosure. We store data behind a firewall, which is a barrier designed to prevent outsiders from accessing our servers. Even though Haymarket takes significant steps to ensure that your Personal Data is not intercepted, accessed, used or disclosed by unauthorised persons, you should know that we cannot eliminate security risks entirely particularly where the internet is concerned. Rest assured that we always behave professionally and take particular care with regard to the protection of your Personal Data.

How long do we keep your Personal Data?

Your Personal Data will only be retained by Haymarket for as long as is legitimately necessary for the continuation of our offering to you, or as prescribed by appropriate legislation.

How can you change your mind about receiving our marketing messages?

We will always offer you choices about receiving marketing messages from us or our trusted business partners. When you register on this or any other of our websites, or respond to one of our communications or offers, we will ask for your consent of whether you want to receive future marketing messages from us. You can always unsubscribe to any of our emails by clicking on the unsubscribe link provided at the bottom of each communication we send you, or email us anytime at HKdataprotectionofficer@haymarket.asia or write to us at the address given in this Privacy Policy.

Despite your indicated preferences we may send you customer service communications or notice of changes to our Privacy Policy and our Terms and Conditions.

How can you access and correct information about you?

If you would like to see what information we hold about you, you will need to complete the Data Access Request Form issued by the Privacy Commissioner (OPS003) and specify clearly the detail of the personal data you would like to view. If you cannot do this on your own behalf you must give authorisation in writing for a person to do this on your behalf.

We may request proof of identity before we undertake to disclose personal data. If we do not hold any Personal Data about you, we will confirm that fact in writing. We will respond to a valid request within one month after receiving the same. We will supply the information in an intelligible form so that it is easy for you to understand.

If you would like to update your personal information, or correct an error or omission in the data we hold about you, you are welcome to contact our Customer Services Team at cs@haymarket.asia . We shall make the necessary changes without undue delay and provide you with a copy of the corrected information. Or, if we are unable to make the requested changes we will advise you of the reasons why we are unable to do so. If at any point you wish us to delete your account or any information about you, please submit your request to HKdataprotectionofficer@haymarket.asia and we will do so within a reasonable period of time.

You may also exercise your right to data portability and request us to provide you with an electronic file of your information, or to transfer your personal data to a third party if such is technically feasible.

However, there are certain cases where we may need to retain some of your personal data in order to satisfy our legal obligations, or where we have a legitimate reason for doing so.

Social media

Social plugins are buttons, boxes, and stories (such as the Like button) that websites can use to present relevant content to you and create more social and personal experiences for you. While you view these buttons, boxes, and stories on other sites, the content comes directly from the social plugin owner.

We work with trusted third parties, social networks and with application developers who specialise in social media so we can connect to your social networks. These companies operate third party websites. We provide third parties and business partners with access to our sites so that we can generate interest in our products and services among members of your social networks. This also allows you to share product and service with friends in your social networks.

We cannot control how your data is collected, stored, used or shared by third party social media websites or to whom the data is disclosed. Please be sure to review their Privacy Policies, Cookie Policies, and their Terms and Conditions to make sure you understand the information they are sharing. If you have questions you should contact that website to check your privacy settings and the rules that govern your ability to opt-out. Haymarket is not responsible for how these third parties may use information collected from or about you.

Other websites

Except as otherwise stated in this Privacy Policy or on this website, only Haymarket collects data on this website. When you click on any links to external websites you will be leaving this site and you will go to another site where you are bound by their Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. This Privacy Policy, consequently, no longer applies.

Cookies and associated technologies

This site uses cookies. Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information which are downloaded to your device when you visit a website. Cookies are helpful because they allow a website to recognise a user’s device. They do lots of different jobs, like letting you navigate between pages, efficiently, remembering your preferences and generally improve the user experience.

When we talk about cookies and tracking technology on our websites, we refer to:

Cookies

Flash Cookies

Web Beacons

Pixels

Log files

Other tracking technologies

The categories of cookies we use are as follows:

Category 1: Strictly necessary cookies. These cookies are essential, as they enable you to move around a website and use its features, such as accessing secure areas. Without these cookies, services you've asked for (such as access to secure areas) can't be provided. These cookies don't gather information about you that can be used for marketing or remembering where you've been on the internet.

Category 2: Performance cookies. These cookies collect information about how you use a website, for example which pages you go to most often and if you get any error messages from certain pages. These cookies don't gather information that identifies you. All information these cookies collect is anonymous and is only used to improve how our website works. These cookies are not used to target you with online advertising. Without these cookies we can't learn how our website is performing and make relevant improvements that could better your browsing experience.

Category 3: Functionality cookies. These cookies allow a website to remember choices you make (such as your user name, language or the region you're in) and tailor the website to provide enhanced features and content for you. For instance, they can be used to remember log-in details, changes you've made to text size, font and other parts of pages that you can customise. They may also be used to provide services you've asked for such as watching a video or commenting on a blog. These cookies may be used to ensure that all our services and communications are relevant to you. The information these cookies collect cannot track your browsing activity on other websites. Without these cookies, a website cannot remember choices you've previously made or personalise your browsing experience.

Category 4: Targeting cookies or advertising cookies. These cookies gather information about your browsing habits. They remember that you've visited a website and share this information with other organisations such as advertisers. They do this in order to provide you with ads that are more relevant to you and your interests. Although these cookies can track your visits to other websites, they don't usually know who you are. Without these cookies, online advertisements you encounter will be less relevant to you and your interests.

Managing your Cookies

Most browsers automatically accept cookies by default, but you can choose to refuse cookies or selectively accept certain cookies by adjusting the preferences in your browser. Please note that if you do elect to disable your web browser’s ability to accept cookies, you may not be able to access or take advantage of many features of the service and some parts of the website may not work properly.

You can control how cookies are set within your browser settings. Please refer to your browser manufacturer for instructions on how to do this.

You should be aware that getting a new computer, installing a new browser, upgrading an existing browser, or erasing or otherwise altering your browser’s cookies files may also clear certain optout cookies, plugins, or settings.

Website Analytics

We may collect information about your computer and your visits to this site such as your IP address, geographical location, browser type, referral source, length of visit and number of page views. We may use this information to improve the website’s usability and for other marketing purposes.

We work directly with a number of technology partners to maintain and support our website, such as Google Analytics and Google DoubleClick, to allow tracking technologies and remarketing services on the Site and our mobile application through the use of first party cookies and third ­party cookies, to analyse and track users’ use of the Site and our mobile application, measure the effectiveness of our online marketing campaigns, determine the popularity of certain content, and better understand online activity. We may use the personal information we have about you to provide anonymous and statistical data to third party regarding the use of our websites, services, applications and tools. We do not share personally identifiable information with third party partners and customers for measurement and analytics services.

By accessing the Site and our mobile application, you consent to the collection and use of your information by these third ­party vendors. These could set cookies or track your activity anonymously, you are encouraged to review their privacy policy and contact them directly if you do not want any information to be collected and used by these tracking technologies.

Changes to this Privacy Policy

We may amend this Privacy Policy from time to time. If we make material changes, we will email you at the last email address that you provided to us. Changes become effective immediately. Our Privacy Policy will be dated to make it easier for you to check for changes.

25th May 2018