What We Do

FinanceAsia is the region’s premier capital markets publication with a team on the ground in Hong Kong and journalists across the region.

Asia Pacific’s dynamic economic landscape offers diverse opportunities and challenges to participants across the region's fast-growing financial markets.

As a news and analysis service, we aim to provide in-depth coverage of the latest developments across equity markets; digital assets; bond issuances; real estate; ESG; disruptive technologies such as EVs or next generation healthcare; M&A deals; private credit; strategy; and much more.

We also offer exclusive interviews and unique insights into Asia’s rapidly evolving business landscape, such as the integration of Asean's economies, the development of the Greater Bay Area and the Middle East. In addition, FinanceAsia covers key people moves across the region.

Subscribers include senior professionals working across: banks; law firms; rating agencies; institutional investors; private equity; private credit; crypto firms; venture capital firms; issuers; corporates; brokers; regulators; trade associations; service providers; public relations; and more.

FinanceAsia also hosts respected Awards and Events across the year, in addition, to FA's online coverage, FinanceAsia has an annual print magazine.

For pricing information and to subscribe online today to gain full access to the website, for both individuals and teams, please click here or email us. You can take a free seven day trial to the website here and you are welcome to sign up to FinanceAsia's Monday and Wednesday newsletters (8am Hong Kong / Singapore time).

For information about marketing opportunities with FinanceAsia, please click here or email us for a media kit.

Haymarket Media, a privately held publisher in the UK, acquired FinanceAsia in 2005. FinanceAsia was founded in 1996 and will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026.