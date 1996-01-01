What We Do

Across our platform, from our website to conferences, FinanceAsia brings you the rising stars of Asian business raising capital to support their unique strategies.

FinanceAsia seeks to deliver first-hand insight into the region’s most dynamic companies, who are disrupting whole industries, and potentially your portfolio.

We also profile the region’s savviest investors, be it that intrepid frontiersman investor or the patriarchs of family-owned businesses who have a proven track record in unearthing and backing the market darlings of tomorrow.

At FinanceAsia we believe open markets and clear and consistent government policies and regulation will drive economic growth. However in the century’s largest infrastructure programme, we see a major fault line: China’s Belt & Road Initiative is failing to engage private capital.

We will foster constructive discussion across our platforms to help stimulate economic activity along historical Chinese trade routes.

FinanceAsia covers the breaking capital markets transactions by Asian companies, but only those that offer the most compelling insights for our audience.

We plan to be of service and stand apart in an age of click-bait reporting by following the money and maintaining focus.

Our brand is over 20 years old and we will continue to evolve to serve our readers over the decades to come.

FinanceAsia was founded in 1996 to cover corporate finance across the Asia Pacific region.

Haymarket Media, a privately held publisher in the UK, acquired FinanceAsia in 2005.

We engage with our audience of online every business day, as well as via our conferences, awards and quarterly print edition.