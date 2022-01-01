In this edition, we celebrate all the winners the FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2023and explain the reasons why they won. In addition to the Deal and House awards for Asia and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), this year we added a new category called the Dealmaker Poll Awards for individuals and companies based on market feedback.



Elsewhere, Christopher Chu examines the potential and reach of artificial intelligence (AI) in Asia – the fast-moving technology is presenting both huge challenges and opportunities for investors. While it is caught in the cross-hairs of geopolitics and regulation, AI could also be a game-changer for productivity.



Ryan Li explores the proposed breakup of Chinese giant Alibaba and how the ambitious move fits in with the wider developments in China’s tech sector.



Andrew Tjaardstra provides a breakdown of the number of IPOs in key Asian markets in 2023 and how they might perform in 2024 – while it certainly hasn’t been an easy recent ride for the region’s equity markets over the last 12 months, there have been some bright spots, notably India and Japan, which are set to continue their momentum this year.



We also have an interview with Rachel Huf, the new Hong Kong CEO of Barclays. Ella Arwyn Jones discovers her career path and the strategic direction of the bank in the SAR and across Asia.