Advertise with Us

FinanceAsia is the region's leading publication to gain insights into capital markets across Asia Pacific. With an extensive audience of senior decision makers, FinanceAsia is the ideal platform through which to showcase new products, rebrands, thought leadership and to meet the market.

Whether through marketing messages on FinanceAsia's website and newsletter, which is sent out to over 18,000 finance professionals each week, Partner Content, bespoke events, Awards' promotions or tailor-made marketing solutions, FinanceAsia's expert team will find the right package for your company's needs.

FinanceAsia's dedicated team of journalists in Asia cover bond issuances, M&A, disruptive markets, digital assets, real estate, private credit, M&A, people moves, ESG, and much more.

FinanceAsia has an extensive senior audience who work across: investment banking; institutional investors; asset managers; hedge funds; digital asset firms; regulators; private credit; venture capital; private equity; stock exchanges; trade associations; corporates; ratings firms; analysts; intermediaries; and public relations.

Since starting coverage in 1996, FinanceAsia is considered a must read for any individual with an interest in Asia's fast growing financial markets. Content is accessible from FinanceAsia's website, newsletters and print publications. FinanceAsia also hosts marquee events and Awards throughout the year.

For further information about FinanceAsia's readership, page impressions, pricing and available advertising packages, bespoke events, and to request a media kit, please contact FinanceAsia's Sales Team at [email protected].

Content Lab is the branded content unit of Haymarket Media Asia. We pull together our team of expert editors, marketers, designers, digital, data and event specialists to elevate your brand messaging and connect you with your target audience. Our department is here to help our clients across the financial and marcomms spaces implement creative campaigns that achieve business goals across thought leadership, lead generation and brand awareness solutions.

Get in touch with Content Lab at [email protected] for further information

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