Southeast Asia

An agreement will allow firms with a primary listing on Bursa Malaysia’s main market to apply for a secondary listing on HKEX as a Recognised Stock Exchange; it follows agreements with Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand; MSCI has launched an ECM partnership with the SGX.
The alternative asset manager is backing a South Korean motion-control technology provider at a reported valuation of $676m; Blackstone has also appointed former KKR executive Ami Momaya as its first dedicated infrastructure hire in Asia Pacific.