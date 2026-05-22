Allen & Gledhill hires Kevin Wang as a partner in Shanghai

Allen & Gledhill (A&G) has appointed Kevin Wang as a partner of A&G Singapore and head of China practice, effective May 20.
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Allen & Gledhill (A&G) has appointed Kevin Wang as a partner of A&G Singapore and head of China practice, effective May 20.
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