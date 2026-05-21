Ryan Cheng

The former Euronext executive will succeed Helen Lofthouse amid ongoing reforms at the Australian Securities Exchange; Darren Yip steps into the role on an interim basis at the end of May.
May 21, 2026
The US investment firm’s new office will be led by Peter Rosenbloom, managing director and head of Asia Pacific, as HPC expands its private markets presence in the region.
May 20, 2026
Asia Fund VI exceeded its $7bn target and will focus on opportunities across technology, industrials, consumer, healthcare, business and financial services.
May 19, 2026
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