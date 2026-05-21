Ryan Cheng

Anthony Attia to take reins at ASX in September

The former Euronext executive will succeed Helen Lofthouse amid ongoing reforms at the Australian Securities Exchange; Darren Yip steps into the role on an interim basis at the end of May.
May 21, 2026

Hunter Point Capital opens Hong Kong office

The US investment firm’s new office will be led by Peter Rosenbloom, managing director and head of Asia Pacific, as HPC expands its private markets presence in the region.
May 20, 2026