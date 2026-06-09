SoftBank’s PayPay to buy T&D Holdings' life insurer for $840m

The Japanese digital payments platform is acquiring a 70.2% stake in T&D Holdings’ life insurance unit, marking its push into life insurance as it expands beyond payments, cards, banking and securities. One Investment Management is also part of the deal.
June 09, 2026

SoftBank Group Corp-backed PayPay Corporation has agreed to acquire a 70.2% stake in T&D Financial Life Insurance from T&D Holdings for approximately ¥134.3 billion ($840 million).

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