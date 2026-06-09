SoftBank’s PayPay to buy T&D Holdings' life insurer for $840m

SoftBank Group Corp-backed PayPay Corporation has agreed to acquire a 70.2% stake in T&D Financial Life Insurance from T&D Holdings for approximately ¥134.3 billion ($840 million).
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SoftBank Group Corp-backed PayPay Corporation has agreed to acquire a 70.2% stake in T&D Financial Life Insurance from T&D Holdings for approximately ¥134.3 billion ($840 million).
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