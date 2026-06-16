Societe Generale names Marc Saffon as Japan country head

The long-serving Societe Generale executive has most recently led the French bank’s global markets business in Japan, and will succeed Bruno Gaussorgues, who is taking on a group head role at the bank.
June 16, 2026

Global banking giant Societe Generale (SocGen) has appointed Marc Saffon as group country head for Japan, effective September 1.

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