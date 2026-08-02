Banks

HSBC sells A$36bn Australian retail book to Blackstone

The UK bank said the sale was part of its "simplification" strategy and follows the sale of its life insurance business in Singapore to Allianz and Indonesian retail book to OCBC; Blackstone described the deal as "the largest home loan portfolio transaction globally".
July 31, 2026

Deal Analysis: Lightelligence’s HK$2.5bn IPO on HKEX

The Shanghai-based photonic computing company's blockbuster debut in H1 underscores investor appetite for AI infrastructure while testing both HKEX's Chapter 18C regime and Hong Kong's IPO revival. Ryan Cheng spoke to senior market participants about the deal.
July 20, 2026

HSBC innovation chief Jonathan Yip maps Asia tech shift from code to atoms

As venture capital rebounds and AI reshapes global investment priorities, Asia's innovation ecosystem is evolving along a distinctly different path, one where governments, capital markets, family offices and banks are increasingly working together to build the next generation of companies.
July 12, 2026