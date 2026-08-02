The US banking giant’s infrastructure arm has agreed to acquire the Australian gas pipeline operator. In another deal, Aberdeen Investments and ACCIONA have set-up a SPV for a New Zealand motorway project.
The UK bank said the sale was part of its "simplification" strategy and follows the sale of its life insurance business in Singapore to Allianz and Indonesian retail book to OCBC; Blackstone described the deal as "the largest home loan portfolio transaction globally".
The Shanghai-based photonic computing company's blockbuster debut in H1 underscores investor appetite for AI infrastructure while testing both HKEX's Chapter 18C regime and Hong Kong's IPO revival. Ryan Cheng spoke to senior market participants about the deal.
As venture capital rebounds and AI reshapes global investment priorities, Asia's innovation ecosystem is evolving along a distinctly different path, one where governments, capital markets, family offices and banks are increasingly working together to build the next generation of companies.