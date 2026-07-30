Citi hires Goldman Sachs exec in Australia for ANZ tech build out

Global banking giant Citi has signed Cristina Mascanzoni to the bank's capital markets and advisory team as director and technology coverage lead for Australia and New Zealand.
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Global banking giant Citi has signed Cristina Mascanzoni to the bank's capital markets and advisory team as director and technology coverage lead for Australia and New Zealand.
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