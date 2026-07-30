As venture capital rebounds and AI reshapes global investment priorities, Asia's innovation ecosystem is evolving along a distinctly different path, one where governments, capital markets, family offices and banks are increasingly working together to build the next generation of companies.
As China’s AI ambitions grow increasingly self-reliant, investors are navigating a fast-evolving ecosystem where commoditisation, policy strategy and localised models are redrawing the competitive map.
FA understands the bank is making a number of senior leadership changes and hires across ECM, investment banking and technology, in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and San Francisco; including Apac Equity Syndicate leader and head of SEA ECM.
Is the rally behind artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks signalling a new turning point for technological innovation, or is it symptomatic of a human-made market bubble? Whatever the case, don't ask the chatbots.