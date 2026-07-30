technology

HSBC innovation chief Jonathan Yip maps Asia tech shift from code to atoms

As venture capital rebounds and AI reshapes global investment priorities, Asia's innovation ecosystem is evolving along a distinctly different path, one where governments, capital markets, family offices and banks are increasingly working together to build the next generation of companies.
July 12, 2026

JP Morgan rings Apac ECM leadership changes

FA understands the bank is making a number of senior leadership changes and hires across ECM, investment banking and technology, in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and San Francisco; including Apac Equity Syndicate leader and head of SEA ECM.
March 13, 2025

HKMA publishes findings of e-HKD pilot

Experts share insights around the value potential of a digital currency, following the HKMA’s publication of an initial report on the pilot.
October 31, 2023

The rise of the machine (learning)

Is the rally behind artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks signalling a new turning point for technological innovation, or is it symptomatic of a human-made market bubble? Whatever the case, don't ask the chatbots.
September 05, 2023