Data tech firm Arcesium opens HK office in Apac expansion

The US management platform has clients across institutional asset management, hedge funds, banks and private markets.
January 13, 2026

New York-headquartered Arcesium, a provider of investment lifecycle and data management, has opened a new office in Hong Kong.  

