Andrew Tjaardstra

LSE-listed global commodities and mining giant Glencore has announced its intention to apply for a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange as it looks to tap one of the world's "fastest-growing pools of long-term investment capital".
The optical module producer has made a secondary listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, raising approximately $7bn; the city has already raised more so far this year on the HKEX than across 2025.
The UK bank said the sale was part of its "simplification" strategy and follows the sale of its life insurance business in Singapore to Allianz and Indonesian retail book to OCBC; Blackstone described the deal as "the largest home loan portfolio transaction globally".
Following an agreement in San Francisco, the Korean and US firms will collaborate across memory and foundry technologies, supporting the next generation of AI infrastructure as the semiconductor ecosystem becomes more sophisticated.
An agreement will allow firms with a primary listing on Bursa Malaysia’s main market to apply for a secondary listing on HKEX as a Recognised Stock Exchange; it follows agreements with Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand; MSCI has launched an ECM partnership with the SGX.