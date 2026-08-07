Andrew Tjaardstra

Glencore targets October secondary listing on ASX

LSE-listed global commodities and mining giant Glencore has announced its intention to apply for a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange as it looks to tap one of the world's "fastest-growing pools of long-term investment capital".
August 07, 2026

HSBC sells A$36bn Australian retail book to Blackstone

The UK bank said the sale was part of its "simplification" strategy and follows the sale of its life insurance business in Singapore to Allianz and Indonesian retail book to OCBC; Blackstone described the deal as "the largest home loan portfolio transaction globally".
July 31, 2026

HKEX to allow Bursa Malaysia firms to make secondary listings

An agreement will allow firms with a primary listing on Bursa Malaysia’s main market to apply for a secondary listing on HKEX as a Recognised Stock Exchange; it follows agreements with Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand; MSCI has launched an ECM partnership with the SGX.
July 23, 2026