HKEX signs Bonnie Chan as CEO until 2030; posts record H1

Chan, who stepped into the role in May 2024, has signed a new three-year term; the exchange had a record first half in 2026.
August 18, 2026

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) has signed its chief executive officer (CEO) Bonnie Chan for a further three-year term starting in March 2027. 

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].