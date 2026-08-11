Southeast Asia data centre deals ramp up as power risks grow

Deals connected with artificial intelligence (AI) are continuing to ramp in Southeast Asia (SEA) amid growing demand for compute across the region from businesses and consumers.
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Deals connected with artificial intelligence (AI) are continuing to ramp in Southeast Asia (SEA) amid growing demand for compute across the region from businesses and consumers.
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