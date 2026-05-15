Opinion: China's deepening presence in Europe’s tech and manufacturing sectors

In an opinion piece for FinanceAsia, Adam Zhang Yu, founder and chief executive officer, Collabrium Partners, discusses how Chinese companies are integrating into Europe.
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In an opinion piece for FinanceAsia, Adam Zhang Yu, founder and chief executive officer, Collabrium Partners, discusses how Chinese companies are integrating into Europe.
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