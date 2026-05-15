Opinion: China's deepening presence in Europe’s tech and manufacturing sectors

Rather than relying solely on exports, Chinese companies are gradually integrating into Europe’s industrial fabric, argues Collabrium Partners' Adam Zhang Yu.
May 15, 2026

In an opinion piece for FinanceAsia, Adam Zhang Yu, founder and chief executive officer, Collabrium Partners, discusses how Chinese companies are integrating into Europe. 

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].