Societe Generale appoints former JP Morgan banker as TMT Apac head

Hong Kong-based William Si-Tu will lead the origination and execution of investment banking activities in the region across the technology, media and telecom sector, including AI.
July 23, 2026

French banking giant Societe Generale has appointed William Si-Tu as head of technology, media and telecom (TMT) industry group, Asia Pacific (Apac), effective this month. 

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