Societe Generale appoints former JP Morgan banker as TMT Apac head

French banking giant Societe Generale has appointed William Si-Tu as head of technology, media and telecom (TMT) industry group, Asia Pacific (Apac), effective this month.
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French banking giant Societe Generale has appointed William Si-Tu as head of technology, media and telecom (TMT) industry group, Asia Pacific (Apac), effective this month.
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