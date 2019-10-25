investment banking

Targeting tech, JP Morgan reshuffles, grows China team

The US bank’s ambition in China is growing as disruptive technologies permeate the financial market. It is reorganising industry groups of its China investment banking team, while ramping up headcount.
June 28, 2018

Foreign banks jostle for a better position in China

Removal of restrictions sees leading foreign securities and asset managers re-evaluate China's financial market in search of profit. Tactics will determine if years of misfortune and lacklustre results will be reversed.
May 21, 2018

Goldman Sachs hits refresh in Asia

Kate Richdale and Andrea Vella talk about how they are reshaping the firm, the thinking behind recent layoffs and their top insights into 2017 corporate finance trends.
December 10, 2016

Amid UBS probe, more banks in SFC's sights

UBS could lose its Hong Kong corporate finance licence after a crackdown by the local regulator. But it will not be the only bank threatened with stiff penalties, according to a source familiar with the regulator’s plans.
October 28, 2016