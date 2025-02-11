Angela Hu joins Houlihan Lokey in Hong Kong

Global investment bank Houlihan Lokey has appointed Angela Hu as a managing director in the financial sponsors group (FSG), according to a February 11 company announcement.

Based in the bank’s office in IFC Two, Hong Kong, Hu (pictured), has over 20 years of investment banking expertise and will start "with immediate effect".

Prior to joining Houlihan Lokey, Hu spent five years as managing director and head of financial sponsors, China at Barclays, having joined after nine years with JP Morgan where she was head of China financial sponsors.

Her investment banking career in Hong Kong began in 2006 with Merrill Lynch, after previously spending five years with Macquarie Bank in Sydney.

Kevin Salmini, managing director and global head of Houlihan Lokey’s FSG, in a statement, said: “Angela’s extensive expertise working with private equity and credit investors, coupled with her exceptional track record in complex M&A and capital markets transactions and deep industry relationships, will significantly enhance our ability to support the firm’s businesses in Asia."

Brandon Gale, managing director and head of Houlihan Lokey’s financial restructuring group in Asia, added: “Angela’s proven ability to navigate complex transactions and the depth of her understanding of the financial sponsors landscape will be hugely valuable as we continue to grow our business in the region.”

The Los Angeles-headquartered bank, which is a M&A specialist, has over 30 senior bankers in eight countries and manages close to 2,000 relationships around the world, from private equity to credit funds and family offices to sovereign wealth funds, according to the announcement. Elsewhere in Asia Pacific, the bank has offices in Australia, mainland China, Japan, India and Singapore, while in the Middle East it has an office in Dubai, according to the bank's website.

