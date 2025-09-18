Barclays hires Neel Laungani as Apac head of financial sponsors

Hong Kong-based Laungani was most recently Apac managing director and head of financial sponsors coverage at Credit Suisse.
September 18, 2025

Barclays has appointed Neel Laungani as head of financial sponsors for Asia Pacific (Apac).

