Citi appoints Japan investment banking co-head

Akira Kiyota joins from Nomura, Taiji Nagasaka promoted internally to capture growing Japan deal flows and opportunity.
July 02, 2025

US-headquartered global bank Citi has appointed Akira Kiyota and Taiji Nagasaka as co-heads of investment banking for Japan, effective October 1, 2025. Both will be based in Tokyo.

