The buoyancy in the sector is being driven by multiple factors, including regulatory shifts, policy support, and debt capital market activity in the city.
February 03, 2026
Chinese transactions are benefitting from a booming IPO market in Hong Kong, which is driving Asia growth from a low base.
January 27, 2026
The Singaporean bank continues its diversified funding strategy, achieving tight pricing for a five-year tenor. The majority of investors came from Australia, New Zealand and Asia.
January 25, 2026
Proceeds from the one-year zero coupon guaranteed bonds will be used to support the non-ferrous metal company’s overseas business.
January 20, 2026
The southeast Asian country continues its diversified sovereign fundraising, while its fiscal deficit for 2025 widened to 2.92%.
January 13, 2026
As Hong Kong's primary debt market continues to be attractive, underwriters said the bond will provide a reliable benchmark for future HKD-denominated offerings.
January 09, 2026
A $500m, 30-year tranche was added to the latest offering to support India’s regional and international trade activities at a time of global trade tensions.
January 06, 2026
The Standard Chartered supported issuance follows the Qatar National Bank’s $500m offering in November.
December 16, 2025
Mohamed Braham will assume the Hong Kong-based role in January, while retaining his position as deputy global head of fixed income and currencies.
December 12, 2025
DK Bank in Gelephu Mindfulness City will commence trading of the gold tokens on December 17. A second phase will see a listing of the tokens, which are backed by Bhutan's reserves, on more exchanges and venues for secondary trading.
December 11, 2025
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