UOB prices A$2bn five-year floating rate and fixed notes

Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) has priced a total of A$2 billion ($1.39 billion) in senior unsecured notes across two tranches.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) has priced a total of A$2 billion ($1.39 billion) in senior unsecured notes across two tranches.
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].