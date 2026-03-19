uob

UOB in Asean: Integrated banking models driving growth

Edmund Leong, head of Group Corporate Banking and Investment Banking at UOB, explains to FinanceAsia how Asean’s evolution into an even more dynamic end-market is enticing corporates to scale across borders – in turn driving demand for integrated financing, advisory and capital markets solutions. And those banks with regional reach and local expertise should be pivotal to the region’s next growth phase.
UOB

FA Achievement Awards Winner Spotlight 2025: UOB

Best Property House (APAC) | Best Bond Deal (MALAYSIA) | Best Infrastructure Deal (MALAYSIA) | Best IPO (SINGAPORE - HIGHLY COMMENDED) | Best Islamic Finance Deals (APAC, MALAYSIA, THAILAND) | Best M&A Deal (HONG KONG SAR) | Best Project Finance Deal (MALAYSIA, THAILAND) | Best Property Deals (AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG SAR, MALAYSIA, THAILAND) | Best Structured Finance Deals (HONG KONG SAR, THAILAND) | Best Sustainable Finance Deals (APAC, SINGAPORE - WINNER / MALAYSIA - HIGHLY COMMENDED) | Best Syndicated Loan Deals (HONG KONG SAR, INDONESIA, SINGAPORE, THAILAND - WINNER / AUSTRALIA, MALAYSIA - HIGHLY COMMENDED) | Most Innovative Deals (VIETNAM - WINNER / MALAYSIA - HIGHLY COMMENDED)

UOB returns to Euro bond market with €850m issue

The notes achieved the tightest pricing for five-year, Euro covered bonds from a non-EU issuer, for several years, and is the first such issuance from a Singapore bank since October 2021.
November 28, 2025

VIDEO: UOB banks on Asean growth story

Edmund Leong, head of Group Investment Banking at UOB, talks exclusively to FinanceAsia about where the bank sees scope for growth in Asean amid the region’s robust drivers of issuance and strong thematics.
UOB

UOB issues Rmb5bn Panda bond

The three-year deal for the Singaporean bank was priced at a mid-range of 2.3% and could list on the Singapore Exchange.
October 22, 2024

UOB makes 'management refresh' amid digital push

Lawrence Goh to take on head of group technology and operations with Susan Hwee to become new head of group retail, replacing retiring Eddie Khoo who is joining UOB Vietnam as a senior adviser.
July 25, 2024