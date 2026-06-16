UOB in Asean: Integrated banking models driving growth

Asean’s growth story is becoming defined by regional integration, rising consumer demand and expanding cross-border investment flows. Businesses now rarely operate within a single market; instead, they are scaling across multiple economies, driven by both opportunity and necessity. At the same time, multinational corporations – both Asian and Western – are evolving their regional strategy.

“They are increasingly using Asean as a market where they can sell their products and services, given how buoyant the consumer market is and the growing affluence of the region,” explained Leong.

Against this backdrop, clients are increasingly seeking banks with strong regional capabilities to support their expansion.

Aligning the focus on Asean

As the One Bank for ASEAN, UOB has become a key partner for corporates seeking to expand across the region.

Clients range from large multinationals to small- and medium-sized enterprises. And delivering integrated support across markets is increasingly important as businesses confront differing regulatory regimes, funding environments and deal structures.

“We provide them with advisory as they grow into this region,” said Leong, “and we help them navigate some of the regulatory requirements as well as how they would do M&A and local currency funding.”

An inflection point for many companies entering Asean is the “buy versus build” decision, bringing with it implications in terms of speed of market entry, capital allocation and risk exposure.

According to Leong, where acquisition is the preferred route, banks can mobilise M&A advisory teams to identify suitable targets, leveraging deep client networks and on-the-ground intelligence.

Creating value for clients

This reflects the importance of combining regional connectivity with deep local market expertise as clients address a range of needs, from fundraising to navigating M&A discussions, as well as achieving their broader objectives as they grow across Asean.

Beyond corporate expansion, capital markets capabilities are also becoming more critical.

“We have the right expertise and structuring knowledge,” said Leong, “as well as the ability to have the distribution of any capital markets products – something which is starting to be very important for the Asean market.”

This includes navigating fundraising requirements, supporting M&A execution and ensuring access to a broad investor base.

Asean’s promising opportunity

Leong’s outlook for Asean is optimistic. Cross-border trade continues to expand, supported by supply chain diversification and regional cooperation. Foreign direct investment inflows are also strong, both globally and within the region – spotlighting it as a key destination for capital.

Leong believes this will drive further economic activity and accelerate infrastructure development as governments respond to growing demand.

For financial institutions like UOB with deep Asean roots, these trends present a significant opportunity to continue to provide advisory and financing services to a broad range of clients.