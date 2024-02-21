Edmund Leong, head of Group Corporate Banking and Investment Banking at UOB, explains to FinanceAsia how Asean’s evolution into an even more dynamic end-market is enticing corporates to scale across borders – in turn driving demand for integrated financing, advisory and capital markets solutions. And those banks with regional reach and local expertise should be pivotal to the region’s next growth phase.
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Edmund Leong, head of Group Investment Banking at UOB, talks exclusively to FinanceAsia about where the bank sees scope for growth in Asean amid the region’s robust drivers of issuance and strong thematics.
In an exclusive interaction, UOB’s head of group investment banking, Edmund Leong provides deeper insights into the bank’s approaches on M&A, trends in fixed income, sustainability, and the Singapore bond market.