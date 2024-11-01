Promoted Content

As investors review – and potentially rethink – the strategies and asset classes in their portfolios in today’s complex and challenging landscape, FTSE Russell collaborated with FinanceAsia to host the second annual morning briefing in Hong Kong. The focus was on enticing themes across dividends and REITs, digital assets and gold, and innovation and disruptive technology, to explore the role of index-based approaches in offering access to a range of emerging opportunities.
Aakash Desai, chief investment officer & head of private credit at 360 ONE Asset, sees Indian private credit as transitioning from an opportunistic trade to a strategic allocation. Supported by strong macro growth, structural credit inefficiencies and improving institutional frameworks, the asset class offers investors access to a scalable, high-yielding and defensively structured opportunity set.
CHINA (MAINLAND): BEST INVESTMENT BANK (DOMESTIC) | BEST BROKER (DOMESTIC) | BEST ECM HOUSE (DOMESTIC) | BEST M&A HOUSE (DOMESTIC), HONG KONG SAR: BEST ECM HOUSE (DOMESTIC) | BEST INVESTMENT BANK (DOMESTIC) - HIGHLY COMMENDED
CHINA (MAINLAND): MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE BANK (INTERNATIONAL), TAIWAN: BEST BANK FOR USE OF TECHNOLOGY (DOMESTIC) | BEST LENDER (DOMESTIC) | BEST RETAIL BANK (DOMESTIC) | MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE BANK (DOMESTIC) | BEST BANK FOR SMEs (DOMESTIC) - HIGHLY COMMENDED | BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK (DOMESTIC) - HIGHLY COMMENDED
TAIWAN: BEST BANK (DOMESTIC) | BEST BANK FOR LARGE CORP & MNCs (DOMESTIC) | BEST BANK FOR SMEs (DOMESTIC) | BEST CUSTODIAN BANK (DOMESTIC) | BEST INVESTMENT BANK (DOMESTIC) | BEST BANK FOR USE OF TECHNOLOGY (DOMESTIC) - HIGHLY COMMENDED | BEST STRATEGIC INITIATIVE - BANKS (DOMESTIC) - HIGHLY COMMENDED | MOST INNOVATIVE USE OF TECHNOLOGY - BANKS (DOMESTIC) - HIGHLY COMMENDED
Charoen Pokphand Foods’ (CPF’s) recognitions in FinanceAsia’s latest “Asia’s Best Companies Poll” reflects a business model built on operational excellence, technological innovation and sustainable growth. As the food industry evolves, the company is demonstrating how long-term resilience can be transformed into competitive advantage.