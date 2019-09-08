Promoted Content

The Philippines is on track to meet its key 2019 targets. With one of the highest GDP’s in Asia, inflation falling to a new low, and international reserves on the rise, this should be enough to attract investors.
Biyi Cheng, head of Greater China for CMC Markets, explains what makes its trading platform standout and why clients must observe recession risk and ongoing US-China trade difficulties if they want to trade profitably.
Automated trading makes up a growing percentage of transactions executed on Tradeweb, and Asia-based investors have been quick to embrace the benefits it can afford buy-side traders wishing to streamline their workflows.
Many founders of successful businesses would seek a successor rather than put the business up for sale. In such cases, families are encouraged to start planning well ahead of any shift in control to later generations.
Philippines inflation continued its downward trajectory in August, falling to 1.7%, the lowest in 34 months. With GDP growth holding steady, First Metro Corporation president Rabboni Francis Arjonillo predicts tax reforms will encourage further foreign investment.