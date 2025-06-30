Winner Spotlight 2025: Bank BRI

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) had a successful 2024 across key segments of its business, winning several awards as judges commended the quality of services and solutions the bank delivered in its home market.

Micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) clients continued to be core to BRI, with loans and financing to this segment comprising 82% of the bank’s total loans and f inancing as of December 2024. Within this client base, BRI’s flagship segment, micro and ultra micro, contributed over 46% of total loans and financing, and despite volatile macroeconomic conditions, credit for these clients still managed to grow by 2.7%.

Key to BRI’s market leadership in empowering MSMEs across Indonesia has been the bank’s innovative digital solutions, to enhance efficiency and financial accessibility. For example, its BRImo app, integrated with various payment systems, e-commerce platforms and digital bookkeeping tools, enables MSMEs to seamlessly manage their businesses.

BRI’s success for these clients is also due to its focus on being at the forefront of financial inclusion. It prioritises efforts to provide millions of MSMEs with the access, support and innovation needed to thrive in a competitive market.

Indeed, BRI’s commitment to – and successes in – financial inclusion is evident in its strategic digital transformation. It introduced BRISPOT, a mobile-based loan application system that accelerates MSME loan approvals, ensuring faster access to capital.

Beyond MSMEs, BRI was able to fulfil its commitment in 2024 to enhance the services of its hybrid bank concept, combining the branch office networks and branchless banking (AgenBRILink), to boost financial inclusion across Indonesia. It achieved this by shifting the role of AgenBRILink from a simple banking transaction facilitator to a “lifestyle micro provider” that aligns better with the needs and lifestyles of customers in the micro segment.

As a result, by the end of 2024, the number of financial transactions had increased by nearly 10% – growth which BRI attributes to the comprehensive, secure and advanced services of AgenBRILink.

BRI also stood out in 2024 for its custody services in Indonesia. Through asset safeguarding, clearing, settlement and corporate action services for institutional and retail clients, the bank’s financial performance last year reflected its commitment to delivering secure and reliable custody services.

Highlights include: increasing assets under custody by over 22% year-on-year; expanding custodian services for mutual funds and corporate securities to strengthen BRI’s position in Indonesia’s capital markets; launching digital custodial reporting tools to provide automated, real-time portfolio tracking for institutional clients; upgrading online securities settlement systems to reduce processing time by 40%; and establishing new custody collaborations with leading investment firms, pension funds and global asset managers.

Meanwhile, BRI also excelled last year in private banking for its wealthy clients. It strengthened its position in this segment through consistent financial growth, expanding assets and strong wealth management performance.

In particular, to enhance its private banking services and investment portfolios in 2024, BRI introduced new equity funds, primary and secondary bond issues, high-value client advisory and customised investment solutions, and events including networking and educational forums.

