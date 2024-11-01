financeasia awards 2025

Winner Spotlight 2025: Allied Bank Limited

Pakistan: Best Bank (DOMESTIC) | Best Bank for Financial Inclusion (DOMESTIC) | Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (DOMESTIC) | Best Sustainable Bank (DOMESTIC) | Most DEI Progressive - Banks (DOMESTIC) | Most Innovative Use of Technology - Banks (DOMESTIC)
Allied Bank Limited

Winner Spotlight 2025: Bank BRI

INDONESIA: Best Bank for Financial Inclusion (DOMESTIC) | Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (DOMESTIC) | Best Custodian Bank (DOMESTIC) | Best Private Bank (DOMESTIC)
Bank BRI

Winner Spotlight 2025: CICC

CHINA (MAINLAND): Best BROKER (DOMESTIC) | Best ECM House (DOMESTIC) | Best Investment Bank (DOMESTIC) | Best M&A House (DOMESTIC)
CICC

Winner Spotlight 2025: OCBC

Singapore: Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (DOMESTIC) | Most Innovative Use of Technology - Banks (DOMESTIC) HONG KONG SAR: Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (INTERNATIONAL) INDONESIA: Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (INTERNATIONAL) MALAYSIA: Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (INTERNATIONAL)
OCBC