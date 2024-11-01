Allied Bank Limited

Winner Spotlight 2025: Allied Bank Limited

Pakistan: Best Bank (DOMESTIC) | Best Bank for Financial Inclusion (DOMESTIC) | Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (DOMESTIC) | Best Sustainable Bank (DOMESTIC) | Most DEI Progressive - Banks (DOMESTIC) | Most Innovative Use of Technology - Banks (DOMESTIC)
VIDEO: How Allied Bank is meeting evolving customer needs in Pakistan

With a consistent focus on delivering innovation and integrated solutions to new and existing customers alike, Allied Bank has secured FinanceAsia's award for 'Best Domestic Bank in Pakistan' for 2022. CEO Aizid Razzaq Gill outlines recent digital and other initiatives, as well as reveals how the bank is looking to further enhance its products and capabilities going forward.
