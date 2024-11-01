Pakistan: Best Bank (DOMESTIC) | Best Bank for Financial Inclusion (DOMESTIC) | Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (DOMESTIC) | Best Sustainable Bank (DOMESTIC) | Most DEI Progressive - Banks (DOMESTIC) | Most Innovative Use of Technology - Banks (DOMESTIC)
With the goal of giving customers greater access, convenience and service quality, Allied Bank Limited (ABL) is starting to reap the rewards of innovative technologies that are also driving digital transformation in Pakistan’s banking sector.
Pakistan: BEST BANK (DOMESTIC) | BEST BANK FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION (DOMESTIC) | BEST SUSTAINABLE BANK (DOMESTIC) | MOST DEI PROGRESSIVE - BANKS (DOMESTIC) | MOST INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY - BANKS (DOMESTIC)
With a consistent focus on delivering innovation and integrated solutions to new and existing customers alike, Allied Bank has secured FinanceAsia's award for 'Best Domestic Bank in Pakistan' for 2022. CEO Aizid Razzaq Gill outlines recent digital and other initiatives, as well as reveals how the bank is looking to further enhance its products and capabilities going forward.