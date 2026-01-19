Singapore’s UOB sees strong demand for S$850m AT1 bond

Final orders were over S$2bn allowing UOB to upsize from its original S$500m benchmark; there was participation from 96 investors with 26% outside of Singapore.
January 19, 2026

Singapore’s UOB has returned to the Singapore market with a $850 million ($660 million) additional tier (AT1) bond. AT1 bonds are issued to boost banks’ capital to meet Basel III regulations.

