Singapore’s UOB sees strong demand for S$850m AT1 bond

Singapore’s UOB has returned to the Singapore market with a $850 million ($660 million) additional tier (AT1) bond. AT1 bonds are issued to boost banks’ capital to meet Basel III regulations.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Singapore’s UOB has returned to the Singapore market with a $850 million ($660 million) additional tier (AT1) bond. AT1 bonds are issued to boost banks’ capital to meet Basel III regulations.
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].