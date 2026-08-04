EQT’s mid-market fund will acquire the Melbourne-headquartered parking, enforcement and compliance technology provider, while Smartworks’ Singapore subsidiary has acquired Workstudio Spaces for an equity value of S$2.47 million.
The Taiwan-listed fibre optic and data cable manufacturer will buy the Singapore-headquartered ICT business using cash and Citi financing to strengthen its data centre infrastructure capabilities amid surging AI demand.
The ChatGPT maker will commit more than $234m to support the city-state’s national AI strategy, alongside collaborations with Google and Nvidia; in addition, AMD is investing $10bn in Taiwan’s AI infrastructure and AI has boosted Lenovo's revenues.
Advancing its portfolio rejuvenation strategy, CLAR is expanding its logistics and business space presence in Singapore while marking a strategic entry into the Japanese hyperscale data centre market with three DPU-accretive transactions.