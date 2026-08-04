singapore

Singapore's gold clearing venture builds momentum

Deutsche Bank is the latest firm to join Loco Singapore, Singapore’s over-the-counter gold clearing system, which will be ready by the end of 2026, with interbank trading being developed next year.
June 16, 2026

OpenAI to open Singapore AI lab as Apac investments ramp up

The ChatGPT maker will commit more than $234m to support the city-state’s national AI strategy, alongside collaborations with Google and Nvidia; in addition, AMD is investing $10bn in Taiwan’s AI infrastructure and AI has boosted Lenovo's revenues.
May 22, 2026