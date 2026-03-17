Citi names Asean head of real estate, investment banking

Global bamking giant Citi has appointed Indran Thana as managing director and Asean head of real estate, investment banking, effective June 2026.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Global bamking giant Citi has appointed Indran Thana as managing director and Asean head of real estate, investment banking, effective June 2026.
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