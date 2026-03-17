Citi names Asean head of real estate, investment banking

Singapore-based Indran Thana is joining in June from UBS.
March 17, 2026

Global bamking giant Citi has appointed Indran Thana as managing director and Asean head of real estate, investment banking, effective June 2026.

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