FA Reporters

Ho will join in September from Oliver Wyman Current head of group strategy Kevin Rumjahn will become managing director, head of CEO Office and strategic relations at the stock exchange.
August 06, 2026
FinanceAsia's latest magazine reflects on covering Asia Pacific's capital markets for three decades, including the region's top five IPOs and M&A deals in that timeframe.
August 04, 2026
Alun Evans is experienced in cross-border M&A, private capital and infrastructure.
August 04, 2026
Steven Hsu, who was most recently at Paul Hastings, is set to join the global law firm in "the next few months".
July 03, 2026
Jamie Sinclair joins the global active investment manager from BlackRock in London.
June 29, 2026
Anthony Yap will head up leveraged finance for Australia and New Zealand, while Maria Chua is joining the Southeast Asia team.
June 22, 2026
Firms including Temasek, the State Bank of India and The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, are looking to sell stakes in India's largest exchange.
June 21, 2026
Deutsche Bank is the latest firm to join Loco Singapore, Singapore’s over-the-counter gold clearing system, which will be ready by the end of 2026, with interbank trading being developed next year.
June 16, 2026
The airline described the bond as a "good opportunity" to diversify funding sources and has committed HK$100bn in investments into its fleet, cabins, lounges and digital innovation.
April 26, 2026
Welcome to the list of winners in the market awards across Gold, Silver and Bronze of Asia's Best Companies 2026.
March 27, 2026
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