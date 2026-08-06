FA Reporters

Citi hires two Apac DCM directors

Anthony Yap will head up leveraged finance for Australia and New Zealand, while Maria Chua is joining the Southeast Asia team.
June 22, 2026

India's NSE makes IPO prospectus filing

Firms including Temasek, the State Bank of India and The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, are looking to sell stakes in India's largest exchange.
June 21, 2026

Singapore's gold clearing venture builds momentum

Deutsche Bank is the latest firm to join Loco Singapore, Singapore’s over-the-counter gold clearing system, which will be ready by the end of 2026, with interbank trading being developed next year.
June 16, 2026