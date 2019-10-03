FA Reporters

Carlos Dominguez: Steering well in the storm

After a relatively smooth year in 2017, the financial secretary of the Philippines proposed drastic reform last year over the way government approves and allocates its budget with an aim to support long-term economic growth.
April 01, 2019

Paul Chan: Navigating change in Hong Kong's role

Hong Kong calls itself Asia's World City but appears to be heading towards "Another Chinese City", with worries that integration into the regional Greater Bay Area will erode the city's huge financial reserves.
March 27, 2019

Liu Kun: Entrusted at the crucial moment

Taking the job at one of the most turbulent times in global economy, China's finance minister is trying with his best effort to maintain a steady, positive development of the economy.
March 25, 2019