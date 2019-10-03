FA Reporters

The veteran entrepreneur and investor joins in the firm's second major appointment in less than a month.
October 03, 2019
Modi is celebrating his landslide election victory but challenges await as economic growth slows.
May 24, 2019
Jakarta's move to double down on Mulyani Indrawati bears fruit yet again as she stays top of the Asian finance minister pile for the third year in a row.
April 02, 2019
After a relatively smooth year in 2017, the financial secretary of the Philippines proposed drastic reform last year over the way government approves and allocates its budget with an aim to support long-term economic growth.
April 01, 2019
Singapore's incumbent finance minister works hard to maintain the city's attractiveness as a global financing hub for private equity and infrastructure funds.
March 31, 2019
Josh Frydenberg is keeping government spending down, but with an election looming, his influence over Australia's economy may be short lived.
March 28, 2019
Hong Kong calls itself Asia's World City but appears to be heading towards "Another Chinese City", with worries that integration into the regional Greater Bay Area will erode the city's huge financial reserves.
March 27, 2019
Questions linger over how the interim Indian finance minister intends to raise state income in the long run to support the massive increase in government expenditure.
March 25, 2019
Taking the job at one of the most turbulent times in global economy, China's finance minister is trying with his best effort to maintain a steady, positive development of the economy.
March 25, 2019
South Korea's Hong Nam-Ki takes the eighth place in
FinanceAsia's annual Asia-Pacific finance minister rankings, but he has got time to turn things around.
March 24, 2019
