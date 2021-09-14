UBS appoints head of TMT for Southeast Asia and India

UBS last week announced in an internal memo, the appointment of Warren Wu as Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications TMT for Southeast Asia and India, with immediate effect.

A spokesperson for UBS shared with FinanceAsia, “TMT and more broadly the new economy is a strong focus for UBS. The appointment of Warren is a strong testament to this and to his performance over the last few years and especially in 2021, where he was instrumental in deals such as the listing of Bukalapak, the largest ever IPO in Indonesia.”

The news will see Wu continue to lead the bank’s Private Financing Markets PFM...