UBS appoints head of TMT for Southeast Asia and India

UBS plans to advance its New Economy strategy with a new Hong Kong-based appointment.
September 14, 2021

UBS last week announced in an internal memo, the appointment of Warren Wu as Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications TMT for Southeast Asia and India, with immediate effect.

A spokesperson for UBS shared with FinanceAsia, “TMT and more broadly the new economy is a strong focus for UBS. The appointment of Warren is a strong testament to this and to his performance over the last few years and especially in 2021, where he was instrumental in deals such as the listing of Bukalapak, the largest ever IPO in Indonesia.”

The news will see Wu continue to lead the bank’s Private Financing Markets PFM...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222