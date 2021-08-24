New appointments in HK for HSBC and Hang Seng

HSBC yesterday 23 August announced several changes within its Hong Kong business.

From 01 September, Diana Cesar will leave her current role of group general manager and chief executive at HSBC to succeed Louisa Cheang as executive director and chief executive of Hang Seng Bank.

Upon her return from medical leave, Cheang will take a new executive role within HSBC.

David Liao, group managing director and co-chief executive of HSBC Asia Pacific said in a media release that Cheang had provided outstanding leadership for the bank over the past four years, creating a springboard for future growth.

He noted that...