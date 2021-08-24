New appointments in HK for HSBC and Hang Seng

The banks announce new people moves and recruitment plans.
August 24, 2021

HSBC yesterday 23 August announced several changes within its Hong Kong business.

From 01 September, Diana Cesar will leave her current role of group general manager and chief executive at HSBC to succeed Louisa Cheang as executive director and chief executive of Hang Seng Bank.

Upon her return from medical leave, Cheang will take a new executive role within HSBC.

David Liao, group managing director and co-chief executive of HSBC Asia Pacific said in a media release that Cheang had provided outstanding leadership for the bank over the past four years, creating a springboard for future growth.

He noted that...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222