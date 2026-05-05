strategy

Opinion: China's cross-border M&A makes strategic shift

Adam Zhang, managing director of Collabrium Partners, shares his views with FA on how Chinese companies are changing their approach to cross-border M&A, including finding opportunities in Southeast Asia and in technology.
October 09, 2025

Citi appoints new Malaysia CEO

Vikram Singh takes on the senior leadership post, drawing on over two decades of experience with the bank in India, the Philippines and Singapore.
May 02, 2023