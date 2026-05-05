Raj Rathi to join Citi's M&A team in India

The former JP Morgan banker will be joining Citi in June from tech firm Dream Sports, and will be based in Mumbai.
May 05, 2026

Raj Rathi is set to join US banking Citi  in June in a prominent Indian mergers & acquisitions (M&A) role and will be based in Mumbai.

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