Raj Rathi to join Citi's M&A team in India

Raj Rathi is set to join US banking Citi in June in a prominent Indian mergers & acquisitions (M&A) role and will be based in Mumbai.
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Raj Rathi is set to join US banking Citi in June in a prominent Indian mergers & acquisitions (M&A) role and will be based in Mumbai.
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