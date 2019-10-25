asia

Asia-Pacific M&A set to make comeback – survey

There is a growing hunger amongst Asia-Pacific executives for M&A deals as businesses seek to capitalise on market disruptions wrought by ongoing social and trade tensions.
October 25, 2019

Asian bonds a good bet during trade war

As the trade dispute between China and the US drags on, yields on Asian bonds are looking like a much better bet than either Asian equities or bonds from outside the region.
May 28, 2019

Hang tight: BPEA intends to ride out stormy Asian property markets

Private equity property managers are facing fierce competition for assets and economic uncertainty. BPEA plans to remain on the sidelines, for now, buying debt rather than equity in countries such as Malaysia. Other property managers should take note.
March 11, 2019

Going to pot: Why cannabis could be Asia's darling bud

As governments across Asia explore the upside of legalising medicinal marijuana and China expands its already substantial hemp production capabilities, major players in the fast-growing international cannabis economy see the region as a key emerging market.
January 30, 2019