Automated trading makes up a growing percentage of transactions executed on Tradeweb, and Asia-based investors have been quick to embrace the benefits it can afford buy-side traders wishing to streamline their workflows.
Private equity property managers are facing fierce competition for assets and economic uncertainty. BPEA plans to remain on the sidelines, for now, buying debt rather than equity in countries such as Malaysia. Other property managers should take note.
As governments across Asia explore the upside of legalising medicinal marijuana and China expands its already substantial hemp production capabilities, major players in the fast-growing international cannabis economy see the region as a key emerging market.