Companies tied to AI, including in Asia, account for a rising proportion of major investment indices, challenging diversification strategies. Chinese players are gaining ground on the US giants in the AI race, leading to greater stock volatility. Christopher Chu reports.
As venture capital rebounds and AI reshapes global investment priorities, Asia's innovation ecosystem is evolving along a distinctly different path, one where governments, capital markets, family offices and banks are increasingly working together to build the next generation of companies.
China had robust import and export growth in May despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Fitch has upgraded China's GDP forecast to 4.6% this year after "surprisingly good" Q1 data. In a volatile market, SpaceX is set to go public on June 12.
A new International Energy Agency report, unveiled at GenZero Climate Summit 2026, says transition credits could accelerate Asia’s coal phase-down, but only if backed by stronger policy, power planning and market integrity.