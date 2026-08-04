asia

HSBC innovation chief Jonathan Yip maps Asia tech shift from code to atoms

As venture capital rebounds and AI reshapes global investment priorities, Asia's innovation ecosystem is evolving along a distinctly different path, one where governments, capital markets, family offices and banks are increasingly working together to build the next generation of companies.
July 12, 2026

Citi hires two Apac DCM directors

Anthony Yap will head up leveraged finance for Australia and New Zealand, while Maria Chua is joining the Southeast Asia team.
June 22, 2026

AI supply chain to boost Asia amid global growth slowdown

China had robust import and export growth in May despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Fitch has upgraded China's GDP forecast to 4.6% this year after "surprisingly good" Q1 data. In a volatile market, SpaceX is set to go public on June 12.
June 09, 2026