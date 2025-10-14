Tradeweb appoints Rich Chun as head of Asia

Rich Chun is appointed managing director, head of Asia at Tradeweb, effective immediately; he joins from HPS Investment Partners.
October 14, 2025

Electronic trading platform operator Tradeweb has appointed Rich Chun as managing director, head of Asia.

