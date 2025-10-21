Token2049: Regulation, liquidity and financial inclusion for capital markets

As tokenised assets surge, institutions, innovators and regulators, are converging to rewrite how global capital moves, including in Apac, according to a high-level panel discussion at Token2049 in Singapore.
October 21, 2025

After years of experimentation, tokenisation — the digital representation of real-world assets on blockchain — is entering its institutional phase.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media