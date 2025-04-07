Nishtha Asthana

Capital Group cites US productivity growth amid long-term optimism

Capital Group's Andy Budden, investment director, equities, and Manusha Samaraweera, investment director, fixed income, discussed US productivity growth, high tech valuations, rate cuts, the importance of multinationals, and more, in Singapore last month.
March 11, 2025

Decarbonising energy in Southeast Asia: A bank and regulator's perspective

SEA’s net zero transition will be challenging due to the region's heavy reliance on fossil fuels and rising energy needs. CEOs from DBS and the Energy Market Authority, shared their views on the strategies for a "win-win" of economic growth and a just transition, at Ecosperity Week 2024.
April 23, 2024