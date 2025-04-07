Nishtha Asthana

FA recently caught up with Jo Miyake, head of banking, Asia and Middle East at HSBC Corporate and Institutional Banking, on capital allocation shifts, cross-border opportunities, sustainable financing and regulation.
Capital Group's Andy Budden, investment director, equities, and Manusha Samaraweera, investment director, fixed income, discussed US productivity growth, high tech valuations, rate cuts, the importance of multinationals, and more, in Singapore last month.
As investors look beyond financial returns, senior leaders from Temasek, District Capital, UBS and the Center for Impact Investing and Practices, recently shared their views in Singapore at the Tideline Compass Series Panel.
FA recently caught up with Vivek Sharma, senior executive vice president & head international clients group at Nuvama Group, who shared his views on the exciting Indian capital market landscape, including FIIs, wealth and private credit.
SEA’s net zero transition will be challenging due to the region's heavy reliance on fossil fuels and rising energy needs. CEOs from DBS and the Energy Market Authority, shared their views on the strategies for a "win-win" of economic growth and a just transition, at Ecosperity Week 2024.