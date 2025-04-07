Exclusive Interview: HSBC's head of Asia & ME, Corporate & Institutional Banking

FA recently caught up with Jo Miyake, head of banking, Asia and Middle East at HSBC Corporate and Institutional Banking, on capital allocation shifts, cross-border opportunities, sustainable financing and regulation.
April 07, 2025

FinanceAsia recently spoke with Jo Miyake, head of banking, Asia and Middle East at HSBC Corporate and Institutional Banking. 

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media