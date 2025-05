With a complex macroeconomic backdrop marked by moderating, yet uncertain inflation levels, evolving central bank policies, and persistent USD strength, both Andy Budden, Capital Group’s investment director, equities, and Manush Samaraweera, Capital Group’s, investment director, fixed income, recently gave their outlooks for equities and fixed income, painting a forward-looking investment landscape. They were speaking at an event in Singapore on February 25.

