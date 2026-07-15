tokenisation

DK Bank in Gelephu Mindfulness City will commence trading of the gold tokens on December 17. A second phase will see a listing of the tokens, which are backed by Bhutan's reserves, on more exchanges and venues for secondary trading.
As tokenised assets surge, institutions, innovators and regulators, are converging to rewrite how global capital moves, including in Apac, according to a high-level panel discussion at Token2049 in Singapore.
DLT’s potential to drive transaction efficiency is more widely acknowledged, while some crypto native players are looking to tap into traditional financial products; however, Apac’s regulatory framework is fragmented.