Hong Kong's SFC approves first retail tokenised MMF

The fund will also be the first retail tokenised fund across Asia Pacific.
February 17, 2025

China Asset Management (Hong Kong) has received approval from Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to launch a retail tokenised money market fund (MMF) by the end of February.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media